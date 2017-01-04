Limerick FC's Russell signs up with Louisville City

MIDFIELDER Sean Russell has left Limerick FC to join North America and the United Soccer League side Louisville City.

Russell, whose father Martin is manager of Limerick FC, signed for Limerick before the start of the 2015 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Season and was part of the squad that got relegated.

The 23-year-old midfielder signed on again for the Super Blues for 2016 and played 21 times as Limerick marched to the First Division title, earning automatic promotion back to the Premier Division.

Russell also started in Limerick’s 4-1 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic in the EA Sports Cup Final.

After joining Louisville this week, Russell told the club’s official website: “I find I contribute most through my attacking play. Passing, crossing, shooting and set piece-taking are areas where I think I can help the team.

“Over the past few years, having played in a number of positions, I've also developed my defensive and all-around game.

"The main accomplishment in Louisville would of course be to win trophies. Louisville City is a good club and will be looking to push on from last year. Hopefully we can do that.

“I managed to experience my first league title back in Ireland, and it's a feeling I will definitely be looking to repeat."

Louisville City are managed by former Ireland U-21 international midfielder James O’Connor who played for Stoke City, West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday during a 15-year career in English football.