Limerick showjumper impresses at International Grand Prix  

KILDIMO’S Paul Kennedy made a big impression at the Liverpool International Horse Show with the fastest clear in the first round of the 10-horse jump off final.

Kennedy was aboard his mother Jane’s Irish Sport Horse mare, Cartown Danger Mouse at the Grand Prix which took place between December 31 and January 2.

The former Rockwell College student was unable to maintain his excellent first round and finished seventh overall after picking up five faults.

Kennedy, who continues to rise up the world rankings after a superb 2016, works in the family business at Cartown House and Stud in Co Limerick.