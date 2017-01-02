Taute to remain at Munster but Sweetnam facing six weeks out

MUNSTER have confirmed that South African centre Jaco Taute is to have his stay at the province extended until the end of the season.

However, in a blow to Munster ahead of three key European Champions Cup fixtures, it has been confirmed that winger Darren Sweetnam is facing six weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Munster flanker Tommy O’Donnell is rated 50/50 to feature in Saturday’s Champions Cup Pool 1 fixture with Racing 92 in Paris (3.45pm Irish time) after sustaining an ankle injury in the New Year’s Eve win over Connacht.

Tommy O'Donnell is to undergo further investigation later this week for an ankle injury he sustained in the 70th minute of the game in Galway.

As well as the news that Taute is to have his loan period extended at Munster until this summer, the province also confirmed that Angus Lloyd will remain with the province until June 2017.

In joining the province at the start of November on a short-term loan from Ulster, scrumhalf Lloyd has extended his stay. The 24-year-old Dublin native made his debut against Treviso at the end of November.

Springbok Taute, 25, has made 11 appearances for the province, scoring 5 tries.

Commenting on the latest player news, Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said: "Thankfully all parties have successfully come together in permitting us to secure Angus and Jaco for the remainder of the season.

"We were keen to retain the services of both players as we move on to our next fixtures. With Cathal (Sheridan) continuing to rehab a long-term ankle injury and Conor (Murray) unavailable to us during the international window Angus will bolster our options at scrumhalf.

"Similarly, with Jaco already in the system, having him available as a fullback or centre will be invaluable as our backline options will need to adapt with international commitments and following recent injuries to Alex Wootton, Bill Johnston and Darren Sweetnam."