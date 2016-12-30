Denihan appointed Limerick ladies football manager

GALBALLY’S Kevin Denihan is the new Limerick ladies football manager.

The Mitchelstown based fitness instructor will unveil his backroom team at a County Board meeting in early January.

A former coach with the ladies football teams of Ballylanders, Kildorrery and UL, Denihan was goalkeeping coach with Limerick in 2015 but now steps up to the top job.

It will be a busy January for the new set-up with the National League starting on January 29 with an away game against Leitrim.

Limerick play in Division Three for 2017 after the league title success of 2016 under Eddie Murphy.

“It’s a big step up but I am looking forward to it,” said Denihan.

”The talent is there,” stresses Denihan.

“When I was with Ballylanders I watched a lot of club games to see our opposition and I was also thinking about Limerick, so I know a lot of the girls out there. Hopefully all will come on board and make the panel stronger,” he outlines.

At present the younger members of the panel are under-going a strength and conditioning programme.

The next task for the new manager is to speak with experienced campaigners like Dymphna O’Brien and Yvette Culhane.

I would hope to hold a number of open training sessions in the New Year and then try to get a panel of 30-35 together. I will be onto clubs and players to ensure everyone gets a chance to try out,” explains the new manager.