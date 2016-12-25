Under starter's orders for Limerick Christmas Racing bonanza

THE biggest racing festival ever staged in the Mid-West, the Shannon Airport Christmas Racing Festival at Limerick Racecourse, is this year set to break records for both attendance and prize money.

The annual festival, which is the biggest gathering outside of Dublin across the Christmas season, begins on St Stephen’s Day and runs until Thursday December 29. The National Hunt racing extravaganza at Greenmount Park is expected to break the 40,000 attendance mark this week.

At in excess of €450,000, the prize money on offer will be the most significant yet for the festival, which is the biggest celebration of the year in Munster of National Hunt racing.

Pre-sales have indicated that this year’s festival at Limerick Racecourse will break all records.

The four day festival will kick-off on St Stephen’s Day at 12.25pm, with the card boasting seven National Hunt races each day. The high class racing will by followed by live entertainment in the Munster Suite each day.

Following the excitement of St Stephen’s Day, Tuesday, December 27 is ‘Sporting Limerick Day’ with an opportunity for punters to receive a free €5 betting voucher if they wear their club colours.

Wednesday, December 28 includes the Sunway Holidays’ Most Stylish Ladies Day, which will see a holiday for two also up for grabs, while Thursday, December 29 concludes with a special family day event, including face-painting, party games and much more.

Children under 16 years will enjoy free admission to the races on all four days of the festival.

Further details available from www.limerickraces.ie or email info@limerickraces.ie.