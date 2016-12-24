O'Sullivan: 'Limerick's return to Markets Field should not be underestimated'

LIMERICK FC Chairman Pat O’Sullivan says the importance of the club’s return to their spiritual home at the Markets Field ‘should not be underestimated.’

2016 saw Limerick play a full season at the Markets Field for the first time in more than 30 years.

Limerick FC were run away winners of the SSE Airtricity League First Division title last season to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier Division in 2017.

In his Christmas Massage, Chairman Pat O’Sullivan said: “The importance of it (Limerick’s return to the Markets Field) and what it has done for Limerick, both the club and community, over the past 18 months should not be underestimated.

“There is a real sense of occasion now every time that Limerick play at the Markets Field with people of all ages gathering to support our team. We have been delighted with the amount of families coming to games and we encourage more of that in the coming year.

“On the field we enjoyed a fantastic season and were unbeaten in the league at the Markets Field, further highlighting its importance to our success.

“Although it did not end with the desired outcome, the EA Sports Cup final in September showed to a very wide audience what this club and city have to offer.

“Our success in winning promotion and the manner in which we achieved it vindicated our decision to back Martin. We believe he is the man to take us forward and he has been busy assembling a squad to compete back in the Premier Division.

“After the announcement of the fixture list we now know our first game will be against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field on Saturday 24 February and I would ask everybody to mark that date in their diary.

“Pre-season training begins in the first week of January and I wish Martin and the players the very best in the weeks and months ahead.

“As ever, the first team is only a small part of what is happening at our club and we could not do any of it without the support of many people.”