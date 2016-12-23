Nine Munster players in Ireland U-18 Schools squad

NINE Munster players have been named in the Ireland U-18 Schools Development squad for a training camp which will be held in Dublin from December 28-30.

The squad will be coached by Noel McNamara and assisted by Munster Rugby Elite Player Development Officer Colm McMahon and Bryan Young. The squad will take part in a Five Nations tournament in Wales alongside England, Scotland, Italy and hosts Wales in April 2017.

Munster have four backs and five forwards in the squad. The Munster backs selected for the camp are Craig Casey, of Ardscoil Ris, Sean French (PBC), Conor Hayes, Young Munster/Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, and John Hurley of Crescent College Comprehensive. The five forwards included in the squad are Colin Deane, Bandon Grammar, John Hodnett, Clonakilty, Luke Masters, CBC, Billy Scannell, PBC, and Josh Wycherley, of CC Roscrea.

Billy Scannell, younger brother of senior players Niall and Rory, could become the third Scannell brother to play for the Ireland U18 Schools team if selected for the Five Nations.

Josh Wycherley's older brother, Fineen, is a member of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and is currently in a training camp with the Ireland U20s.

Ireland U18 Schools Development Squad: Azur Allisson (Ballymena Academy/Ulster); Harry Byrne (St Michaels College/Leinster); Craig Casey (Ardscoil Rís/Munster); Sam Dardis (Terenure College/Leinster); Colin Deane (Bandon Grammar/Munster); Lewis Finlay (Down High School/Ulster); Sean French (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster); David Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster); Conor Hayes (Young Munster/Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh/Munster); John Hodnett (Clonakilty/Mount St. Michael's Rosscarbery/Munster); John Hurley (Crescent College Comp/Munster); Darragh Kelly (Suttonians/St Fintan's School/Leinster); Oisin Kiernan (Campbell College Belfast/Ulster); Luke Masters (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster); Jamie Macartney (Campbell College Belfast/Ulster); Michael Milne (CC Roscrea/Leinster); Sean Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster); Stewart Moore (Dalriada School/Ulster); Niall Murray (Buccaneers/ St Aloysuis Coll/Connacht); Scott Penney (St Michaels College/Leinster); Callum Reid (RBAI/Ulster); Charlie Ryan (Blackrock College/Leinster); David Ryan (St Michaels College/Leinster); Billy Scannell (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster); Liam Turner (Blackrock College/Leinster); Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea/Munster).