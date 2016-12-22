Munster face Saturday tea time fixtures in Champions Cup

MUNSTER have been handed Saturday, 5.30pm kick-offs for their final two pool fixtures in the European Champions Cup in January.

Second-placed Munster travel to Scotstoun for a crucial Round 5 fixture with PRO12 rivals Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, January 14. The game which kicks off at 5.30pm will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Munster will complete their programme of Pool 1 fixture seven days later when French champions Racing 92 visit Thomond Park on Saturday, January 21 at 5.30pm. The fixture will again be live on Sky Sports.

Before facing those two Round 5 and Round 6 games, Munster have a re-arranged Pool 1 fixture against French champions, Racing 92 at the Stade Yves-Du-Manoir, Colombes on Saturday, January 7 at 3.45pm Irish time.

Munster trail Pool 1 leaders Glasgow Warriors by two points, although the Irish province have a game in hand, having played three fixtures to date, compared to the Scottish side’s four outings.

Munster return to competitive action on St Stephen’s Day when Leinster visit Thomond Park for a top-of-the-table Guinness Pro12 fixture, 5.30pm.