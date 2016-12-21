Saili set for Munster return in Leinster visit

FRANCIS Saili could be set for his first Munster appearance of the season in Monday’s PRO12 top of the table clash with rivals Leinster.

The Kiwi centre is yet to feature for Munster this season but this Wednesday Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Saili will be in the match day squad for the St Stephen’s Day derby in Limerick.

Fellow centre Niall Scannell picked up a niggle against Leicester Tigers last weekend and will not train this Wednesday but is expected to resume training later in the week.

Monday’s game with Leinster is set to break an attendance record for Thomond Park as the game is officially sold out.

An additional 100 temporary seats have been added to the venue to ensure as many people as possible can view the vital interprovincial derby.

The previous attendance record of 26,100 at Thomond Park for a Pro12 game was set when Munster beat Leinster in the 2011 final. That record is now set to be broken after the extra seats were added for Monday’s match.

Munster and Leinster are only separated by points difference at the top of the Guinness Pro12 with both sides having played 10 games in the domestic competition.

Elsewhere, there was mixed Munster injury news after last Sunday's B&I Cup bonus point victory against Rotherham in Ennis.

On a positive note Kevin O'Byrne (elbow) and Dave O'Callaghan (shoulder) both showed no ill effects following their return.

However academy prop Brian Scott has undergone a scan for an elbow injury and is currently awaiting the results while Robin Copeland reported a knock to the ribs and is being monitored by the medical department but is expected to train later this week.

Academy lock Sean O'Connor underwent surgery for an ankle injury sustained a week earlier and is expected to be sidelined for approximately 12 weeks.

Winger Alex Wootton will undergo surgery this week for a shoulder injury he sustained during the same encounter and will be unavailable for three to four months.