UL Vikings looking to regain past glories in 2017

UL VIKINGS are looking to return to former glories as planning gets underway for the 2017 Irish American Football League season.

The club, which formed in 1999, play in the Irish American Football League Shamrock Bowl Conference (SBC).

The Vikings are the only Limerick team in the competition and have consistently been one of the best teams in the SBC, which is the highest level of American Football in Ireland.

Having won the Shamrock Bowl on three occasions in 2007, 2008 and 2009, the team have hit leaner times in the last number of years but the Vikings are looking for a boost as the sport of American Football continues to grow in Ireland.

“There are a tonne of people out there who love American Football,” explains UL Vikings player Craig Switzer.

“There is a massive interest in the sport and I think if more people should know that it is a serious thing that we do.

“It’s not that it’s a load of college players having a laugh, Because we are based out in UL, people think it’s just a student thing and that it’s just a hobby or something like that but it’s not.”

All of the team’s home games take place in the UL sports grounds with the majority of their support coming from friends and family but Switzer believes that the Vikings have massive potential.

“To be honest the kind of spectators we get are those who know about the club, A lot of ex-players and family make up the majority of our supporters, the same as you might see of a local football team.

“We have a squad of 35-40 players from the age of 18 up to late 40s and several of our players play for the national team.

“There is huge potential there but we need more people to be aware of us. Our name isn’t out there as a successful Limerick team.”

For more information on the club visit www.ulvikings.ie or their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/UniversityofLimerickVikings