Eleven Limerick club players in Irish U-20 squad

ELEVEN Limerick based rugby players have been called up to an Ireland U-20 training squad this month.

The squad, coached by Nigel Carolan, will also play two matches in the coming days as they look ahead to the 2017 Six Nations Championship.

The Irish U-20’s play a Leinster development XV at Donnybrook this afternoon at 12.30pm and then take on a Munster development side in Thomond Park on Thursday December 29 at 1pm.

Young Munster, Garryowen, UL Bohemian and Shannon are all represented in the 41-man international squad.

The Limerick based players selected for the Irish U-20 training squad are as follows: Peadar Collins (Garryowen), Joey Conway (UL Bohemian), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon), Daniel Hurley (Garryowen), James Lennon (UL Bohemian), Calvin Nash (Young Munster), Jack Stafford (Shannon), Alan Tynan (Young Munster), Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster) and Adam Maloney (Shannon).