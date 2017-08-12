Limerick FC defeat Cobh to advance in FAI Cup

LIMERICK FC advanced to the second round of the FAI cup with a 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers this evening. Two goals from Garbhan Coughlan (13,32) and one from Chiedozie Ogbene (37) saw the Super Blues secure a much needed confidence boost following some poor league form.

Limerick now go into Monday's draw ahead of their next Premier Division League clash which takes place on Tuesday night against Shamrock Rovers.

Neil McDonald's side went 1-0 following a great lofted finish from Garbhan Coughlan after he had slipped the Cobh defence with his pace. Limerick then went 2-0 after Ogbene was denied a goal by a fine save from Cobh's Paul Hunt. However Garbhan Coughlan was following up and dispatched to the net for his second.

The third goal for Limerick, from Ogbene was the nail in the coffin of the tie, scored just before half time.

Limerick's new signing Peter Berki made his debut after 62 minutes when he came on for John O'Flynn. As Limerick enter the next round, there are now just 16 teams remaining in the competition.

Limerick : Brendan Clarke, David O'Connor, Joe Crowe, Barry Cotter, Tony Whitehead, Chiedozie Ogbene, Lee-J Lynch, Stephen Kenny, Bastien Hery, John O'Flynn, Garbhan Coughlan. Substitutes : Shane Tracy, Rodrigo Tosi, Tommy Holland, Dean Clarke, Henry Cameron, Killian Brouder, Peter Berki.

Cobh Ramblers : Paul Hunt, Charlie Fleming, John Kavanagh, Cian Kingston, James McSweeney, Cian Coleman, Craig Donnellan, Ian Mylod, Kevin Taylor, Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh. Substitutes : Peter Callanan, Karl Caulfield, Stephen Christopher, Cian Leonard, Chris McCarthy, Kyle McNamara, Michal Sadys



