Limerick FC confirm Joe Crowe loan signing

Limerick FC have today announced the arrival of defender Joe Crowe on a loan deal from Norwich City. Belfast-born Crowe a Northern Ireland underage international played youth football with Saint Oliver Plunkett before moving to Norwich three years ago. The 19-year-old centre-half now comes to Shannonside on-loan until the end of the current season.

“I’m very happy to be here. It will be a great experience for me getting first-team football – I hope it goes well for me and the team,” Joe told LimerickFC.ie.

“I heard about it last Wednesday and obviously it’s first-team experience so I couldn’t really say no, could I? I was happy to get the call to say Limerick were looking for me to come over. I can’t wait to get started. My first few days have been very enjoyable – all the lads have made me feel very welcome.

“I don’t know much about the league, I’ve just spoken to a couple of people about it. I spoke to Wes Hoolahan and he said it’s a very good standard – it’s a lot better than what people make it out to be. It will be good for me and hopefully it will be good for the team too.”

The club are hopeful that Crowe’s move – which is subject to international clearance – will be confirmed in time for him to come into contention for Friday’s Premier Division trip to Galway United.