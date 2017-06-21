Limerick to host 41 inter-league sides for Gaynor tournament

THE Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament, the national showcase of Women’s Under-age football in Ireland, commences at UL on tomorrow, Thursday, June 22.

The Gaynor Tournament, continues for four days up to finals day on Sunday, June 25.

Twenty leagues from across the country will be represented at Under-16 level and 21 leagues will be represented at Under-14 level.

The Gaynor Tournament has launched the careers of current Women’s National Team stars Stephanie Roche, Roma McLaughlin, Alex Kavanagh and Katie McCabe, who is the tournament ambassador this year.

There are four Limerick sides competing in total this week, two at U-14 level and two more at U-16 level.

In the U-14 competition, the Limerick County Under-Age league side has been drawn in drawn in Group 2 along with the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls and Youths League and the Waterford Women’s League.

Limerick’s other representative at U-14 level, the Limerick Desmond Ladies League are in Group 3 and are pitted against the Tipperary Schoolboys/Girls Southern and District League and the Carlow and District League.

The U-14 Limerick County Under-Age League begin their campaign with a fixture against the Waterford Women’s League at 2pm on Thursday.

Limerick County take on face Mayo on Friday at 10am.

As part of the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament, the Continental Tyres Women's National League match between Galway WFC and Wexford Youths will take place in the University of Limerick Bowl on Saturday, June 20 at 7pm.

At U-16 level, the Limerick County Under-Age league are in Group 3 along with the Metropolitan Girls League, the Kilkenny and District League, The Tipperary Schoolgirls/Boys Southern and District League and the Mid-Western Girls League.

The Limerick County Underage League take on the Metropolitan Girls League in their opening group fixture at 11.30am on Thursday, before facing the Tipperary League at 3.30pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/Girls League are located in Group 2 along with the Inishowen League, the Waterford Womens League, the Sligo-Leitrim and District League and the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League.

Limerick Desmond face the Inishown League in their first group game on Thursday, 3.30pm.

The U-14 Cup final takes place at 2pm on Sunday at UL, while the U-16 Cup final is scheduled to kick-off at 3.30pm also on Sunday.

The Gaynor Cup began at U-14 level in 2011, with the U-16 event starting a year later.