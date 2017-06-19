Limerick's Over 40s crown claimed by Carew Park

The 35th running of the highly sought after Over 40`s took place in Janesboro football club last weekend with brilliant sunshine adding to the occasion. This tournament which was first run back in 1983 in which Fairview won has really gone from strength to strength raising much needed funds for local charities. It’s amazing how time flies and for those lads who took part in the first 40`s would indeed now be at the age of 75 and it was good to see some of those present at last week’s tournament as to-date it has raised over €300,000.



After two action packed days Carew Park and Athlunkard Villa faced eachother in the Christy Ryan Memorial Over 40s Final. For both clubs in this year’s final it was a first for each of them as Athlunkard have been part of the 40s for many years while Carew were only playing in the 40s for the second year.



And both outfits can be pleased on the fare they served up as without overtime they really gave the big crowd present plenty to enjoy in the scorching heat.



As the it panned out all this year’s tournament goals were scarce as defenders kept tabs on their front runners the closest to breaking the deadlock went to Carew’s Tony Mc Inerney as his cracker saw the evergreen Ger O Brien going full length to turn the ball away for a corner that proved fruitless as it finished scoreless at the break.



With this game final balanced and penalties seemed to be on the cards but with five minutes remaining the all-important winner was scored as Carew struck when Denis Griffin with a well weighted ball that picked out Ger Constable and from all of 25 yards his cracker took the slightest of deflections off a defender as the ball nestled in the bottom corner.



After the game John Ryan presented the Christy Ryan memorial to Carew Parks captain Pat Boyle. The player of the final went to Anthony McCormock Carew while the player of the tournament went to Paul O Riordan of Athlunkard Villa.