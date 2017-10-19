UL-Bohs edge Crescent to book Munster Senior Cup semi-final spot

UL-BOHEMIAN advanced to the semi-finals of this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup after edging past Old Crescent 27-19 on a filthy wet and windy night at Rosbrien on Thursday.

It wasn’t until UL-Bohs were awarded an 80th minute penalty try, after centre Harry Fleming was impeded as he looked to gather a well-placed grubber, that the Annacotty side finally broke the resistance of their local rivals.

UL-Bohs’ reward for this win is a semi-final showdown with Bruff. Meanwhile, Garryowen host Young Munster in the second of the quarter-finals at Dooradoyle on Friday night with the winners facing either six-in-a-row seeking Cork Con or UCC in the semi-final.

Both sides fielded a mixture of youth and experience for the Cup clash with the Ulster Bank League recommencing in eight days time after a three-week break.

Division 2B table toppers Old Crescent got off to the perfect start in this entertaining quarter-final, when racing into a 12-3 lead inside 10 minutes with tries from Larry Hanly and Kevin Meade, while out-half Ronan McKenna superbly converted the second try.

Resilient UL-Bohs fought back strong, racking up 17 unanswered points before half time, including three tries from highly impressive centre Harry Fleming, two, and Adrian Enright. Michael Mullally kicked five points in the Red, Red Robins 20-12 half-time lead.

A third Old Crescent try, scored by lock Tevita Tali Toia, within three minutes of the re-start and McKenna’s successful conversion reduced UL-Bohs lead to a single point at 20-19.

Neither side managed another score in the wet and windy conditions until AIL 1B side UL-Bohs were awarded that late penalty try to seal their passage into the semi-finals.

Next up for UL-Bohs in a crucial Ulster Bank League Division 1B derby clash with table toppers Shannon at Thomond Park on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm.

See Monday’s Limerick Leader for full-match reaction to UL-Bohemian’s Cup win over Old Crescent.

SCORERS: UL-Bohemian: Harry Fleming two tries, Adrian Enright try, pen try, Michael Mullally pen, con. Old Crescent: Larry Hanly, Kevin Meade, Tevita Tali Toia try each, Michael Mullally two cons.