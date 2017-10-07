WATCH: Munster captain Peter O'Mahony takes issue with post-match question

MUNSTER captain Peter O’Mahony took exception to a question from former Leinster player Reggie Corrigan in a post-match TV interview following Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 fixture at the Aviva Stadium.

O’Mahony’s Munster charges had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from their trip to Dublin 4 following a frustrating 23-17 defeat.

In a post-match interview for TG4, Corrigan asked O’Mahony what he thought of the Munster players intensity in the game and if there had been enough of it?

O'Mahony replied: “What do you mean? Are you questioning my team-mates?”

Reggie Corrigan: “I'm talking about the intensity that came from the team, did you feel they were giving as much as they could possibly give out there?”

Peter O'Mahony: “Yes, 100%.”

Is léir nach raibh Peter O'Mahony sásta le cuid de ceisteanna Reggie Corrigan inniu #LEIvMUN @PRO14Official ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/hZsZ1ec0cj — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 7, 2017

Afterwards in a separate interview, O’Mahony said he thought Corrigan’s question was a ‘silly’ one.

Following their second defeat in the PRO14 season, Munster must now regroup for a Champions Cup Round 1 fixture with French Top 14 side Castres in France on Sunday next, October 15, at 1pm Irish time.