WATCH: Limerick tries shortlisted for AIl-Ireland League award

A NUMBER of tries scored by Limerick clubs have been shortlisted for the inaugural Ulster Bank League #UBLTRY of the month for September.

The initiative recognises the outstanding team and individual scores from Division 1A to Division 2C in the Ulster Bank League on a monthly basis.

Each month Clubs are invited to post the best tries from their UBL fixtures on the Club's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram page using the hashtag #UBLTry and tag @irishrugby and @ulsterbankrugby. Any try scored in an Ulster Bank League fixture is eligible for entry.

The scorer of #UBLTry of the Month will receive a voucher for €250 and each of the monthly winners will be entered into a #UBLTry of the Season competition with the overall winner collecting an award at annual Ulster Bank League Awards.

The September winner will be announced on Friday.