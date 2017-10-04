#WATCH: Limerick tries shortlisted for AIl-Ireland League award
Garryowen's Liam Coombes scores his team's first try despite the efforts of Max McFarland, Clontarf in their Ulster Bank League game at Dooradoyle
A NUMBER of tries scored by Limerick clubs have been shortlisted for the inaugural Ulster Bank League #UBLTRY of the month for September.
The initiative recognises the outstanding team and individual scores from Division 1A to Division 2C in the Ulster Bank League on a monthly basis.
Each month Clubs are invited to post the best tries from their UBL fixtures on the Club's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram page using the hashtag #UBLTry and tag @irishrugby and @ulsterbankrugby. Any try scored in an Ulster Bank League fixture is eligible for entry.
Watch! The nominees for #UBLTRY of the month for Sept in @UlsterBankRugby are in. The winner will be announced on Friday. pic.twitter.com/MxLhl4li7p— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 4, 2017
The scorer of #UBLTry of the Month will receive a voucher for €250 and each of the monthly winners will be entered into a #UBLTry of the Season competition with the overall winner collecting an award at annual Ulster Bank League Awards.
The September winner will be announced on Friday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on