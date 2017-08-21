Ireland team named for Women's World Cup clash with Australia

The Ireland Women's side to face Australia tomorrow (2pm) in the 5th Place match of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 has been confirmed.

Head Coach Tom Tierney has named Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ailis Egan in the front row, while he second-row is comprised of Ciara Cooney and Marie-Louise Reilly. Ciara Griffin at 6, Paula Fitzpatrick at Number 8 and Captain Claire Molloy at 7 make up the backrow once more.

Limerick's Nicole Cronin partners out-half Nora Stapleton at half-back, with Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy forming the centre partnership. Alison Miller and Louise Galvin line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at full-back.

On the selection, Tierney said;

"Since arriving in Belfast on Friday the squad have had some down time and settled well into the city and training has been very positive.

We know what the Australians will bring to the game tomorrow, and we will have to be ready to match their physicality from the start.

We've reviewed our own games and looked at areas where we can improve in both attack and defence.

There is huge pride in this team and we're looking to finish this tournament with two performances.”

The game will be broadcast on television in the Republic of Ireland by Eir Sport and RTE.

RTE 2fm will have live commentary on radio.

Ireland Women's Team to play Australia

Women's Rugby World Cup 2017, 5th Place Semi-Final, Kingspan Stadium, Tuesday 22nd August 2pm.



15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

14. Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)



16. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)

17. Ilse Van Staden (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

18. Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

20. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)

21. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

22. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

23. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke RFC/Ulster)



For more information on the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017, please visit www.rwcwomens.com