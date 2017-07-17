Munster Rugby : New home jersey unveiled

Munster Rugby today revealed their new home jersey, which is available to pre order online from Lifestyle Sports as of today.

The all red kit draws inspiration from the province’s rich heritage and shares the same Latin motto; forte fideli nihil difficil or to the brave and faithful nothing is impossible, that once decorated the ancient battle shield of one of Munster’s greatest families, the McCarthy clan.

Hidden in the detail of the jersey, and in tribute to the Munster stag, is an antler tapestry, representing bravery, determination and fearsome territorialism. The Munster Rugby crest adorns the jersey in a timeless copper trim symbolising the gathering strength from Munster’s home soil and its history of forgotten ancient copper mines.

The training range, available from July 17th, bears the tell-tale aerial signs of the provinces feeder town lands as seen on ordinance survey and grid maps.

The jersey is available exclusively to pre-order online from Life Style Sports on July 17th and available both in Life Style Sports stores and www.lifestylesports.com from July 24th.

Men’s replica jerseys are priced €80, Kids €65 - €75 and Test, as worn by the players, priced €100.

The new training range is available from €35