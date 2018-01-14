Deaths in Limerick - January 14, 2018

The death has occurred of Jack O'Doherty of Chestnut Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of Flood Street, Killalee, Ranks and Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Patsy and deeply regretted by his daughters Mary and Catherine, sons John and Bryan, grandchildren David, Sinéad, Ian, Aishling and Sean, sister Myra, brothers Liam, Michael and Raymond, sons-in-law Ger and Arthur, daughters-in-law Jackie and Denise, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday (January 15) from 5,30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (Unexpectedly in the UK) of Doris O'Shea (née McInerney) of Meadowlands Avenue, Old Cork Road, Limerick. Late of Bengal Terrace & Kilmurry Avenue, Garryowen.

Beloved wife of the late Jack & mother of the late Paul. Doris, will be sadly missed by her loving children Kenneth, Mary (Georgiou) (U.K.) & Geraldine (O'Dwyer), sons-in-law Richard & Andrew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Margaret & Rita, nephews, nieces, extended family circle & friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Anne (Nancy) McNamara (née Halvey) of CharlottVille, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late of O’Malley Park, Southill.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen and mother of the late Brian, Steve and Tony. Deeply regretted by her daughter Carol-Anne, son Robbie, grandchildren Allison, Sean, Levran, Ailbe & Cian, great-granddaughter Beth, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (January, 14) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Saviour's Dominican Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (January 15) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Mary O'Reilly of Meagher Close and late of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Mary & Jim and deeply regretted by her sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (January 16) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Saviour's Dominican Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 17) at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Sr. Colette Ryan of the Sisters of Mercy, Catherine McAuley House, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Michael, Fr. Dick and Denis and deeply regretted by her brother Fr. Thomas, her sisters Srs. Catarina and Anna (Presentation Sister); her many cousins, friends and her Mercy Community.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (January 15) from 3.30pm with removal at 5.30pm. to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (January 16) at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Ger Graham of Dromroe, Rhebogue, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Orla, son Shane, daughter Tara, sister Marie, brother Chris, aunts Teresa, Sr. Michelle (Bridie) and Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (January 14) from 4pm followed by removal to St. Munchin’s Church at 6pm.

Burial will take place on Monday (January 15) after 12 noon Mass at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Pieta House.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Edward Moloney of Greenfields, Limerick. Painter / Decorator – late of Rosbrien.

Regretted by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (January 14) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday (January 15) at 11.30am followed by private Cremation.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Philip O’Connor of Ballygrennan Close, Moyross, Limerick.

Father of the late Victor and deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, daughter Stacey, son Philip, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick School For The Deaf.

The death has occurred (in his 95th year) of Patrick (Paddy) F Ryan of Gurtavalla Cross, Doon, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Mary Holmes, Jane Hayes and Kathleen Kennedy, sons-in-law Dan, John and Michéal, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Doon Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Clancy of Little O’ Curry Street, Limerick. Formerly of College Avenue, Moyross.

Beloved son of Joe and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers John, Willie, Joseph, Brendan, Peter, James and Christopher, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (January 15) at 11am followed by burial in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of Margaret McKnight (née Enright) of Abbeyview, Askeaton.

Sadly missed by her husband Tom; sons Morgan, Thomas, William, Kevin, Michael and Phillip, daughters Catriona, Roisin and Mairead, sisters May, Eileen, Josephine and Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home Askeaton this Sunday evening (January 14) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to MS Society would be kindly accepted.

The death has occurred of Pauline O’Riordan of Letterkenny, County Donegal. Late of Hyde Road, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eileen, Else and Calain, grandchildren, brother Eric, sisters Mary and Jacqueline, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, January, 15 from 5pm with removal at 6pm to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church.

Funeral on Tuesday (January. 16) after 10am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.