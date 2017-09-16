Deaths in Limerick - September 16, 2017

The death has occurred of Con Scanlon of Shanagolden, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, Sons Michael, Philip, Kevin, Connie, Henry, Aidan daughters Margaret, Angela and Marie. Sons in law and daughters in law.

Brothers Henry, Michael, Denis, John, Tom and the late Jerry. Sisters Delia, Eileen, Patsi, Angela, Carmel and the late Mary.

Brothers in law and sisters in law, grandchildren Mark, Helena, Fiona, David, Eamon, Ava, Rory, Alaina, Colin, Seth and Caleb, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 6pm – 8pm with removal to Shanagolden Church. Requiem

Mass Monday on Monday at 12noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Griffith of Roundwood, Rosbrien.

Deeply regretted by wife Mary, daughters Carol, Lynn, Louise, Megan, grandchildren Dearbhla, Cormac, Sam, Jamie, Phoebe, sisters Mary, Veronica, brother-in-law Joe O'Malley, sons-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Sunday between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.