Deaths in Limerick - September 15, 2017

The death has occurred of Con Scanlon of Shanagolden, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, Sons Michael, Philip, Kevin, Connie, Henry, Aidan daughters Margaret, Angela and Marie. Sons in law and daughters in law.

Brothers Henry, Michael, Denis, John, Tom and the late Jerry. Sisters Delia, Eileen, Patsi, Angela, Carmel and the late Mary.

Brothers in law and sisters in law, grandchildren Mark, Helena, Fiona, David, Eamon, Ava, Rory, Alaina, Colin, Seth and Caleb, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 6pm – 8pm with removal to Shanagolden Church. Requiem

Mass Monday on Monday at 12noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard Griffith of Roundwood, Rosbrien.

Deeply regretted by wife Mary, daughters Carol, Lynn, Louise, Megan, grandchildren Dearbhla, Cormac, Sam, Jamie, Phoebe, sisters Mary, Veronica, brother-in-law Joe O'Malley, sons-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Sunday between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. James's Hospital) of Francis (Buddy) Hogan of Drimnagh, Dublin and late of Limerick.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Anne, Martina, Lorraine, Anthony and Margaret; sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home this Friday evening, from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road (Drimnagh) and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen Doyle of Mount St. Vincent Convent, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick. Late of Baltinglass, Wicklow.

Sister Eileen died peacefully in her 105th year surrounded by her loving Community and Care Staff.

Sadly missed by her Mercy community, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mount St. Vincent Convent Chapel, O'Connell Avenue on Friday, from 3pm with Evening Prayer at 6pm.

Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue on Saturday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Tom Hayes of Church Road, Croom. Late of Saint Munchin's College, Corbally.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary; sons Ed and Paddy; daughter Miriam (O’Flynn), daughters-in-law Catriona and Celia; son-in-law Brian, his adoring grandchildren Ellie, Matthew, Ned, Simon, Juliette, Orla, Sarah and Patrick, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 until 7.30pm. Remains arriving Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Croom. Burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Ann Molley (née Halvey) of Maigue Way, John Carew Park. Late of the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Jude, son Darren, 9 grandsons and 2 granddaughters, great-grandson, brother John, sisters Geraldine, Tricia, Pauline, Martina, Claire and Chris, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.