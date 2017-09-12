Deaths in Limerick - September 12, 2017

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Coughlan. Late of Birmingham, UK and formerly of Flood Street, Killalee.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. John's Cathedral on Wednesday (September 13) for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Paddy) O’Toole of Innismore, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle. Late of Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street.

Brother of the late Bridie, Patsy and Peggy. Very deeply regretted his wife Carole, sons Eoin and Pat and daughter Elaine, grandchildren Callum, Eoghan, Cara, Clara, Luke, Fionn, Iris and Mabel, twin sister Mary, daughters-in-law Carol Rainsford, Samantha O'Toole, son-in-law Rhys Herdman, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Heather Long of Abbeyvale, Corbally. Late of St. Mary's Park and retired staff of St John's Hospital.

Wife of the late Tony and deeply regretted by her loving family, son Paul and daughter Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and good friend Marian.

Reposing this Tuesday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa Braddish (née O'Mahony) of 20 South Claughaun Road, Garryowen.

Beloved wife of the late Sea and dearly loved mother of Gerard and Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Mickey, sister-in-law Joan, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas St this Wednesday evening (September 13) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Family flowers only. House Private.

The death has occurred of Juliet Hodkinson (née Kenny) of 54 Henry Street, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Aubrey and dearly loved mother of Louise (Murray), Marlene (Whyte), Randel, David and the late Louis and Andre.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Kieran and Joe, daughters-in-law Lorna and Carolyn, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

House Private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Kathleen (CJ) O'Connor of Meanus, Limerick. Late of Eircom.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Eileen, brothers Denis, John and Tim, brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Joan, aunt, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at her brother Denis's home, Caherguillamore, Bruff from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church, Meanus.

Burial takes place on Wednesday, after 11.30am Requiem Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John Kennedy, Late of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree & Singland Crescent, Garryowen.

Beloved husband of the late Breda and deeply regretted by his children Martin, Rose, John, Marie & Cora, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Noreen, other relatives and friends in Limerick & Waterford.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (September 12) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Feargal Meade of Askeaton & Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Chancellorsland, Emly, County Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tadhg and Ide, brother Evan, sister Clara, Uncle and Aunts, brother in law, nephews, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital from 6.30pm on Wednesday until 7.30pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Ailbe's Church Emly, County Tipperary on Thursday morning for 11.30am funeral mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Rosary Hill nursing home) of Joseph Hogg of Castleconnell and formerly of Chiswick, London.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary Griffin, brothers Robert (Bob) and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Wednesday evening (September 13), from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 14, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.