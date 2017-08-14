Deaths in Limerick - August 14, 2017

The death has occurred of Seáno Collins of Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale. Formerly of Foyle, Abbeyfeale.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, sister Peg McEnery, brothers Tosco and Donal, brother-in-law Denis, nephew Micheál, nieces Maura, Eilish, Mairéad, Carmel, Michelle and Kerry, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass takes place on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oncology and Ward 4B University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Waterford) of Florence Frost (née Sherlock) of 64 Tramore Heights, Tramore, Waterford / Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son John, daughters Tanya and Donna, brothers John, Ray, Donie & Vinny, sons in laws, brother in law, grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing this Monday at Falconers Funeral Home, Tramore, from 6pm with removal to Holy Cross Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday at 12 midday with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Paddy Hyland of Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick. Late of CIE and formerly of Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Beloved husband of the late Teresa and the late Pat. Dearly loved father of Geraldine, Mike, Ann, Sean and Enda.

Sadly missed his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Rose and Peg, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary O’Flaherty (née Moran) of Devon Close, Castletroy View, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Cecilia, Michael, Martin & Lorraine, adoring grandmother to Killian, Abbie & the late Aaron.

Deeply regretted by her family, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (August 15) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Pauline Purcell of Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved sister of the late Fr. Eamonn C.S.Sp. and sadly missed by her loving sisters Kathleen (O’ Leary) and Mary (DeCourcy), nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends, Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (August 15) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Loughlin Scully of Ballyclough, Rosbrien. Formerly of Knock, Roscrea, County Tipperary.

Beloved husband of Lily. Dearly loved father of Rita, Loughlin and Maureen. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Sr. Boniface, brother Billy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Remains arriving at Raheen Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Kieran Tierney of Fortwilliam, Ballingarry

Survived by his brother Joe, sisters Kay and Noreen, his aunt Alice, sister-in-law,brothers-in-law, nieces,nephews,relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Moday this Monday (August 14) from 5pm until 8pm.

Remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballingarry on Tuesday August 15, for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Milford Care Centre.