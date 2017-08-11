Deaths in Limerick - August 11, 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Keane of Clouncourivane, Castlemahon.

Survived by his daughters Ashling and Sinead, son Gavin, brothers Con and Liam, sisters Carmel, Anne, Margaret, Sheila and Kathleen, grandson Joey, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence at Clouncourivane, Castlemahon on Sunday, August 13, from 3pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving at Castlemahon Church on Monday August 14, for Requiem Mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Park village, Castletroy) of Vera Rafferty (née Carroll). Late of the Cross Roads, Drombanna and Corofin, Co. Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Tadhg Rafferty and Michael O’ Donoghue (Lahinch, Co. Clare). Very deeply regretted by her loving brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind carers and her many friends.

Remains arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy this Saturday (August 12) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Trish Baggott (née O'Dowd) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of the Sheakespeare Bar, Lower Glentworth Street.

Beloved wife of Donie and dearest mother to Dave, Stephen and Lynda. Deeply mourned by her family, daughters-in-law Lauren and Louise, grandchildren Bobby, John and Nocola and Kaya, nephew Michael, nieces Deirdre and Suzanne extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Friday, August 11, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 12, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Ita's Hospital, NCW) of Ellen (Lena Mai) Martin (née mulvihill) of 36 Marian Place, Glin.

Sadly missed by her husband Willie, sons Patrick and Liam, daughters Annmarie and Caroline, grandchildren Cara, Chloe, Will, Jack and Holly; brothers Patrick and John, sisters-in-law Mary and Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin on Friday (August 11) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's, Newcastlewest. House private please.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Barrett (née Woulfe) of Lower Athea, Athea.

Predeceased by her devoted husband John Joe and sadly missed by her sons, Tommy, Johnny & Patrick, daughters, Cathy, Mary, Loretta, Bernadeete, Josephine, Agatha & Esther, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Dick & Neili, sisters; Birdie, Nancy, Ellen Ann & Agatha, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Athea, on Friday, August 11, from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.