Deaths in Limerick - August 8, 2017

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Margaret Connors (née Harty) of Clondrinagh Park, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by her husband Ned, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Connor's and Harty families, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday (August 9) from 2pm followed by removal at 5pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 10) at 11.30am with burial afterwards at Kileen Cemetery, Sixmilebridge.

The death has occurred of Annie Downey (née Healy) of Creagh Avenue, Killeely, Limerick city.

Wife of the late James. Survived by her daughters Marie and Annette and sons Christy and Brian; grandchildren Iaish, Peter, Jonathan, Philip, Lisa, Nathan, Martin-Anthony, Christopher and Michael; great grandson Aaron; brother Frank Healy, sister Margie Campion, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Old Cemetery. Contact:

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Michael (Kaiser) Fitzgerald of Mellon, Kildimo. Late of Cement Limited.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Wednesday between 5.30pm and 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry.

Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred (at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of Nellie Howard (née Harty) of Grange Rd, Knocklong, Limerick and Castle Park School, Dalkey, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her son Tom, sisters Mary, Josephine, Meg, Angela, Anne and Chris, grandchildren Lisa (Sheehan, Mitchelstown) and Rebecca (Brault, France), daughter-in-law Margaret (Howard, Knocklong), brothers-in-law, grandsons-in-law Martin and Mark, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph Church, Knocklong.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the Hill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Claire Keating (née O'Sullivan) of Anadale, Bengal Terrace, Limerick city. Late of O’Malley Park.

Survived by her husband Tom, sons Patrick, Thomas and Niall, daughters Audrey and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mary Capewell (UK), daughters-in-law and all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St, this Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society.

The death has occurred of William Lyons of St Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick city. Late of Carew Park.

Brother of the late Jimmy, Mary and Nancy, son of the late Michael and Elizabeth.

Survived by daughter Mellisa, sons Nathan and Tyrone, brothers Michael, Patrick, Richard, Tony, sisters Rita, Kathleen and Betty, grandchildren Mark and Aidan, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday (August 9) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 10) 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Contact: Cross's 061 410744.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McCoy (née Kiely) of Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Foncie and dearest mother of the late Margaret (Griffin). D

eeply regretted by her loving family; Gus, Mary (Hehir), Theresa (Harney), Karen (Philips), Aine (Cooper), Anthony, Gerard and Sheila (O’Regan), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church.

Burial will take place at Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery on Wednesday following 11am funeral Mass.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to the Uhl Oncology Unit, c/o Griffin’s.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Royal Hospital, London) of Margaret Moran of London and formerly of Toureendonnell, Athea

Granddaughter of the late Dan and Peg Moran.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Maureen, uncles Pat and Henry, aunts Noreen, Eileen, Mairead and Alice, cousins, close friends especially Claire, Eden and family.

Reposing this Tuesday (August 8) at Lyon's Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel from 6pm until 8pm with removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Athea.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Lucie Nunan (née Parkinson) of Westend, Kilfinane

Beloved wife of the late David. Deeply missed by her loving children Jacqueline, Barbara, Davitt, Harry, Eamon, Juliet and Seamus, sons in law, daughters in law, adored granchildren, brothers Fr Harry and Billy, sisters and brother in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Sonas, Westend, Kilfinane from 3pm this Tuesday followed by removal at 7pm to St. Andrews Church.

Requiem mass at 11am Wednesday followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2:30pm

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.