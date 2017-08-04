Deaths in Limerick - August 4, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Jim McCarthy of Clonconnane, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick. Retired principal and County Councillor.

Pre-deceased by his brothers P.J., Cathal and Con. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Dilleen) and loving father of Fearghal, Shauna, Eadaoin, Muireann, Maeliosa and the late baby Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife, children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jerry and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, August 6 between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Arriving to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday, August 7 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Cagney (née Bradley) of Graigue, Castletown, Kilmallock, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Denis and dear mother of Kathleen, Breda (McElligott), Margaret (Hogan, Newmarket-On-Fergus), John, Patrick, Denis, Eddie and the late Marie and sister of the late Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Bennis's Funeral Home, Ballyagran this Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barrett (née Fitzgerald) of Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Hilary & Pauline, brothers Tony & John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place in St Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, on Sunday (August 6) at 10.30am. Burial will take place in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Martin Franklin of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty.

Beloved husband of the late Angela. Much loved father of Shirley, Gerard & Andrew, cherished grandfather of Shane & Lauren.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Sean, sisters Maria (Franklin) & Juana (Long), son-in-law Brendan, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Friday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Ballinard Cemetery, Herbertstown.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home, Ballysimon) of Elizabeth (Lil Bán) Moloney (née Purcell) of 16 O' Curry Street, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard (Bud). Dearly loved mother of Eric, Kay, Christy, Danny, Johnny, David, Annette and the late Gerard.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home Thomas Street this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell of Gurrane, Mitchelstown. Formerly of Anglesboro.

Beloved husband of June (nee Clifford), loving father of Shane, dear father-in-law of Niamh and adoring grand-dad of Éabha.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Con and Roger, sister Kathleen (Bourke), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown this Friday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Reception into Mitchelstown Parish Church on Saturday (August 5) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Ann O'Donovan (née Butler) of Greenhills, Crecora.

Beloved wife of the late Charles. Deeply regretted by her loving children Tony, Kevin & Siobhan, daughters-in-law Christine & Liz, son-in-law Dermot, grandsons Stephen & James, sister Mary, brothers Pat & Eddie, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Tony’s Home (Donlowe, Greenhills, Crecora) on Friday (August 4) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Ss Peter & Paul Church, Crecora on Saturday for 12 noon Mass.

Burial afterwards in Kilpeacon Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre C/O Griffin Funerals 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Sr. Stephanie Purcell of Catherine McAuley House, Old Dominic Street, Limerick. Late of Littleton, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Catherine McAuley House on Friday with prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Arriving at St. Mary’s Parish Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Eileen Ryan (née Ryan) Luddenmore, Grange, Ballyneety. Formerly of Shanacloone, Cappamore.

Beloved wife of Morty, adored mother of Orla, Helen and Ciaran. Eileen, will be deeply missed by her husband, daughters, son, brother Mossy, sisters Bridget and Josephine, Orla's partner John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm in Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety.

Reposing at the Ryan Family Home, Shanacloone, Cappamore on Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm with removal to arrive on Sunday (August 6) for 11am Requiem Mass, in St. Michael's Church, Cappamore.

Burial will take place afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Matthew Lake of Aisling Heights, Raheen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (Shelly), daughter Kellie-Marie, sons Ned and Tom, father, mother, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his nana Sally, and John, uncles and aunt.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry this Friday between 5pm and 8pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.