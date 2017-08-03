Deaths in Limerick - August 3, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barrett (née Fitzgerald) of Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Hilary & Pauline, brothers Tony & John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place in St Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, on Sunday (August 6) at 10.30am. Burial will take place in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Martin Franklin of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty.

Beloved husband of the late Angela. Much loved father of Shirley, Gerard & Andrew, cherished grandfather of Shane & Lauren.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Sean, sisters Maria (Franklin) & Juana (Long), son-in-law Brendan, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Friday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Ballinard Cemetery, Herbertstown.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville House Nursing Home, Ballysimon) of Elizabeth (Lil Bán) Moloney (née Purcell) of 16 O' Curry Street, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard (Bud). Dearly loved mother of Eric, Kay, Christy, Danny, Johnny, David, Annette and the late Gerard.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home Thomas Street on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell of Gurrane, Mitchelstown. Formerly of Anglesboro.

Beloved husband of June (nee Clifford), loving father of Shane, dear father-in-law of Niamh and adoring grand-dad of Éabha.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Con and Roger, sister Kathleen (Bourke), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown this Friday evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Reception into Mitchelstown Parish Church on Saturday (August 5) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Ann O'Donovan (née Butler) of Greenhills, Crecora.

Beloved wife of the late Charles. Deeply regretted by her loving children Tony, Kevin & Siobhan, daughters-in-law Christine & Liz, son-in-law Dermot, grandsons Stephen & James, sister Mary, brothers Pat & Eddie, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Tony’s Home (Donlowe, Greenhills, Crecora) on Friday (August 4) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Ss Peter & Paul Church, Crecora on Saturday for 12 noon Mass.

Burial afterwards in Kilpeacon Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre C/O Griffin Funerals 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Sr. Stephanie Purcell of Catherine McAuley House, Old Dominic Street, Limerick. Late of Littleton, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Catherine McAuley House on Friday (August 4) from 4pm with prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Arriving at St. Mary’s Parish Church, Athlunkard Street, on Saturday for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Eileen Ryan (née Ryan) Luddenmore, Grange, Ballyneety. Formerly of Shanacloone, Cappamore.

Beloved wife of Morty, adored mother of Orla, Helen and Ciaran. Eileen, will be deeply missed by her husband, daughters, son, brother Mossy, sisters Bridget and Josephine, Orla's partner John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm in Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety.

Reposing at the Ryan Family Home, Shanacloone, Cappamore on Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm with removal to arrive on Sunday (August 6) for 11am Requiem Mass, in St. Michael's Church, Cappamore.

Burial will take place afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of William John Hannan of Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his daughter Elise (Deans Court, Kilkenny), sister Susan, Elise's patrner Mark, grandchildren Synnore and Marcus, relatives and friends

Interment Service will take place on Friday, August 4 at 2 pm in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The death has occurred of Matthew Lake of Aisling Heights, Raheen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (Shelly), daughter Kellie-Marie, sons Ned and Tom, father, mother, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his nana Sally, and John, uncles and aunt.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry this Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm and on Friday between 5pm and 8pm with removal (on Friday) to St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Mary Morate (née Flannery) of Norwood Park, Singland, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late José. Deeply regretted by her loving children Susanna, Carlos & Kevin, son-in-law Robert, daughters-in-law Carol & Bonnie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (August 3) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Andrzej Szynka of Foxfield, Dooradoyle. Late of Takumi, Irish Bikers & formerly of Ivan's.

Andrzej, native of Poland, passed away very suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sylwia, son Rafal and brother Piotr, his parents, relatives and a large circle of friends

Private Cremation with Memorial Mass to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee) of Mary O'Donnell of New Street, Abbeyfeale.

Pre-deceased by her sister Anne Marie Cotter and brother Michael; loved and missed by her sister Bedelia O’Riordan, nieces and nephews, Sadie Neville, Margaret Supple, Siobhán Marshall, Billy, Mike, Nicky and Tim Cotter, their spouses and children, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.