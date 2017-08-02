Deaths in Limerick - August 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Matthew Lake of Aisling Heights, Raheen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (Shelly), daughter Kellie-Marie, sons Ned and Tom, father, mother, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his nana Sally, and John, uncles and aunt.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry this Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm and on Friday between 5pm and 8pm with removal (on Friday) to St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Mary Morate (née Flannery) of Norwood Park, Singland, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late José. Deeply regretted by her loving children Susanna, Carlos & Kevin, son-in-law Robert, daughters-in-law Carol & Bonnie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (August 3) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Andrzej Szynka of Foxfield, Dooradoyle. Late of Takumi, Irish Bikers & formerly of Ivan's.

Andrzej, native of Poland, passed away very suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sylwia, son Rafal and brother Piotr, his parents, relatives and a large circle of friends

Private Cremation with Memorial Mass to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee) of Mary O'Donnell of New Street, Abbeyfeale.

Pre-deceased by her sister Anne Marie Cotter and brother Michael; loved and missed by her sister Bedelia O’Riordan, nieces and nephews, Sadie Neville, Margaret Supple, Siobhán Marshall, Billy, Mike, Nicky and Tim Cotter, their spouses and children, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Michael O’Connor of Seapoint, Balbriggan, Dublin. Formerly of Direen, Athea. (retired Garda).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Holly, Drogheda), children Feargal, Elizabeth and Nial, son in law Lochlan, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only.