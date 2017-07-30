Deaths in Limerick - July 30, 2017

The death has occurred (following an accident) of Thomas Whelan of Ballygrennan Close, Moyross, Limerick city. Late of O’Malley Park, Southill.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Elizabeth and Ger, his three children, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (August 1) from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday (August 2) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael O’Connor of Seapoint, Balbriggan, Dublin. Formerly of Direen, Athea. (retired Garda).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (nee Holly, Drogheda), children Feargal, Elizabeth and Nial, son in law Lochlan, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Maureen McCormack (née Spellacy) of Ballycarney, Clarina.

Beloved wife of the late Timmy and much loved mother of Michael and Mary (Toomey). Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Michael, adored grandchildren, Barry, Eva, Olivia, Timmy, Cathal, Áine and Daithí, daughter-in-law Julianne, son-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Anna and Marie, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Michael's residence, Breska Beg, Clarina until 7pm this Sunday followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marcella O’Dwyer (née Dumphy) of Lahinch, County Clare. Late of Kilmallock, County Limerick. Formerly of the Formerly of the Golden Vale Bar, Kilmallock.

Beloved Wife of the Late Tony, Loving mother of Maire (Falvey), Barra and Donncha, Sadly missed by Son-In-Law Pat, Daughters-In-Law Hillary and Celia, Grandchildren Cliona, Ciara, Eoghan, Aidan, Ronan and Kevin, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at her daughters residence, School House Road, Lahinch, this Sunday, July 30, between 5pm and 7pm.

Arrving at Church of Immaculate Conception, Lahinch, on Monday for 11:30am Mass. Burial Afterwards in Ballingaddy Cemetery, Kilmallock Co. Limerick. (Arriving in Ballingaddy for 2:30pm)

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bridie Fitzgibbon of 9 Catherine Street, Limerick city. (Ex Aer Rianta, Shannon)

Predeceased by her loving sister Peggy, brothers Paddy, Jimmy, Benny, Tony and her nephew James.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen, brother Gerard, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 6.45pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Sexton of Stonehall, Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare. Late of Feenagh, County Limerick (ex Aer Lingus, Shannon)

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marella, daughter Claire, Claire’s partner Tommy, his precious granddaughter Ella, brother John, sisters Cathy (Dilworth), Anne (Stone), Alice (Sherry) and Patsy (Hoctor), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Shannon, on Monday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to his residence.

Arriving at SS John and Paul’s Church, Shannon on Tuesday (August 1) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Margaret (Dolly) O'BRIEN (née McInerney) of Dublin Road, Limerick City - in her 98th year.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Much loved mother of Annette, Fr. Pat (Pa) (Kiltegan Fathers), Tom, Margie, Jacinta, Frankie, Lucia, Glory, Kieran and the late Martin.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Sunday (July 30) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 31) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Deborah Hickey of Clonmacken, County Limerick. Late of Blackrock, Dublin.

Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Fidelma. Deeply regretted by her sister Desirée, brothers Derek and Darren, nephew Nicholas, niece Vivienne, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Sonya, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (July 30) from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 31) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Ard Kilmartin Cemetery, Kilmallock.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Costello (née Fitzgerald) of Coolistigue, Clonlara, Clare. Formerly of Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Wife of the late Michael, mother of the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Brian, daughters Anne, Katherine, and Linda, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening at McMahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday in St Senan's Church at 11am with burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland grounds, Clonlara.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Red Cross.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael (Mickey) Quin of Roundwood Estate, Limerick City. Late of James McMahon Timber Yard.

Beloved husband of the late Anne. Dearly loved father of Carmel, Betty, Ann, Kevin, Majella, Alan and Paula.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of John T. (Jackie Thade) Hartnett of Dromtrasna-Hartnett, Abbeyfeale.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen Spillane and Mary Harnett, brother Timmie Harnett, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this Sunday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.