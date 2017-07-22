Deaths in Limerick - July 22, 2017

The death has occurred of Fintan (Vince) MacCarthy of Hartigan Villas, Moyross, Limerick city. Late of Larkfield, Co Carlow.

Father of the late Chris. Survived by wife Joan, son Kevin, sister Niamh, grandchildren Jessica, Nathan, Charlotte and Chloe, nephew John, brothers-in-law Sean and Pat, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Sunday from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 24, at 11am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Ena McCarthy (née O'Reilly) of Woodpark, Castleconnell. Fomerly of Newport, Tipperary and late of Castle Engineering Services Limited.

Sister of the late P.J. Beloved wife of Tony and mother of Declan, Antoinette and Lorraine. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Maureen, son-in-law John, Lorraine's partner Conor, grandchildren Shannon, Ellie, Jamie and Dylan, sisters Marie and Anne, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law John and Philip, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Castleconnell this Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 24, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Focus Ireland.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Sister. Pauline O'Shea of the Little Company of Mary, Milford House Convent, Castletroy. Late of Ballyvareen, Kildimo.

Pre-deceased by her parents William & Mary, sisters Sr. Anne (LCM), Maureen Hayes (Tervoe), Brigid O’Connor (Corcamore), brothers Fr. Paddy (C.S.Sp) & Billy.

Sadly missed by her Little Company of Mary Community, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Sunday, July 23, from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 24, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Milford Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home) of Margaret O’Shea (née Ryan) of Drumsally Woods, Cappamore. Late of USA.

Beloved wife of the late Timothy. Deeply regretted by her sister Anna (Maher), brother James, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (July 25) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Cathedral on Wednesday (July 26) for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

THE death has occurred of Anna Danaher Smithwick (née Danaher), late of Woodcliffe, Loughill and Toronto, Canada, died peacefully in Canada.

Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, sons, John, Kevin and Neill, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Rev. Monsignor Mort Danaher, sisters-in-law, Patricia & Noelle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Burial has taken place in Canada. Memorial Mass will take place this Sunday at 6pm, celebrated by her brother Monsignor Mort Danaher in the Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.

The death has occurred of Tom Greaney, Late artist of Rossa Villas, late of the Cottage, Parteen, and the Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, peacefully in his 90th year in the tender care of Milford Hospice.

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Greaney and brother of the late Mary, Kevin, Paddy, Donal, Teresa and baby Raymond. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary Greaney, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-great-grandnieces, great-great-grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Sunday from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Kelly, Carrigoreilly, Caherconlish, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son John, daughters Niamh & Laura, grandchildren, brothers, parents-in-law Stephen & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Removal from Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety at 7.30pm this Saturday to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Funeral at 12.30pm on Sunday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,