Deaths in Limerick - June 3, 2017

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Lavery of Castlefarm, Hospital

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose and sister Ann, extended family and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on, Sunday June 4 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Hospital.

Requiem Mass on Monday, June 5 at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus Mullane (suddenly at UHL) of Appletown Hall, Feohanagh, County Limerick

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen; sons Liam and Donal; daughters Ailish, Orla, Laura and Marie; brothers Patrick, Jerome and Dan; sisters Josephine and Helen, grandchildren, sons in law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Saturday, June 3, between 5pm and 8pm, Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Feohanagh on Sunday June 4, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Auglish Cemetery.

Funeral traffic for reposal one way by Feohanagh Village.

The death has occurred of Sean (Dr John) Barrett, Surrey, England and formerly of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Fairy Street, Athea, at his residence.

Predeceased by his brother Tony. Sadly missed by his loving partner Pantea, sons Edmund and Adrian and their partners, sister Maura (Doolan – Dublin), brothers Tom (Athea), Jim (Dublin), and Denis (Athea), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Cremation will take place on Monday in England. Memorial Mass at a later date in Athea.

The death has occurred of Tom O'Halloran, O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate and late of Pearse Avenue, Janesboro.

Brother of the late Carmel Hickey. Deeply regretted by wife Annette, son Martin, daughters Pamela and Maria, grandchildren Lauen, Grace, Conor, Lucy, brother Billy, nephew Fr David Gibson, all other nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Maurice and Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross Funeral Home from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Naughton, Ballymacjordan, Abbeyfeale, peacefully in the care of Moycullen Nursing Home, Galway.

Beloved husband of Phil, brother of Kathleen and John (both deceased) and father of Michael (deceased). Sadly missed by sons Desmond and Kevin and daughters Sarah, Noreen and Marie together with seventeen grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Sunday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

The death has occurred of Brian Hayes, Meadow Springs, Clareview.

Deeply regretted by partner Lisa, son Jamie-ler, daughter Emma, brother Robert, Michael sister Beverly, all other and friends.

Reposing on Monday at 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday on 11.30am with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon.