University Hospital Limerick secures planning permission for new office block

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick and the Health Service Executive have been given the green light to construct a two-storey office building at the Dooradoyle complex.

On August 28, Limerick City and County Council gave the go-ahead to the new project, which is believed to be placed on the east side of the campus, is for pathology and laboratory staff at UHL.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said that the current administration facilities for pathology staff in the main laboratories area are “inadequate”.

The council states that the project must be delivered within five years, and the HSE must pay a €6,080 contribution fee in respect of infrastructure and public facilities benefiting from the development.

The plans include the provision of office facilities for existing administrative staff, which will then allow for the existing space to be used for UHL’s blood sciences project.

“This will involve significant upgrading and replacement of existing equipment with more modern haematology, biochemistry, immunoassay and virology analysers.

“The new equipment will ultimately facilitate automation of all aspects of analysis and provide for an integrated laboratory system,” the spokesperson told the Leader.

It is not yet known how much the project will cost.