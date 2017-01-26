How to apply for a provisional licence

TO apply for the provisional driving licence in Ireland, you must be over the age of 17 and be resident in Ireland.

It is a straightforward application but you must first pass the driver theory test.

Apply for the theory test online at theorytest.ie, by post by filling out the application form or by calling 1890 606106 Monday-Friday 8.00am-6.00pm.

The cost of the theory test for a car is €45 with prices increasing to book the theory test for a bus or truck licence. Once you select your category, you must ensure you have the adequate ID requirements which includes a passport or an EU/EAA national identity card.

Also, two clear passport sized photographs are required. There are 41 driving test centres nationwide for you to choose from.

Preparing for the theory test is made easy due to the volume of DVD's and books and also the introduction of the official online theory test training. By repeatedly doing the online test, you become familiar with the variety of questions ensuring that you pass the theory test first time.

The questions test your knowledge of the rules of the road, risk perception, hazard awareness and good driving behaviour. It prepares you for driving before you get behind the wheel, so that when you do you are aware of rules and behaviours. There are 40 questions in the test for car and motorcycle licences and you have 45 minutes to answer.

The pass rate is answering 35 out of 40 questions correctly. For the truck and bus test there's 100 questions of which you must get 74 correct. You have 100 minutes to complete this test.

The next step is to apply to the National Driving Licence Service for your licence which must be submitted within two years of passing the theory test. Fill out the D201 application form, you need to bring evidence of PPSN, an eye test, proof of address, ID and the fee of €35.

Getting a provisional licence in Ireland is your first step to getting on the road but remember to display your L plates, it is a requirement to take twelve driving lessons and you must hold the learner permit for six months before you’re permitted to sit the test for the full licence.