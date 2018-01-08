Amphetamines destined for Limerick intercepted by Revenue

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after amphetamines valued at almost €4,000 and destined for an address in County Limerick were seized by Revenue officers.

Details of the seizure, which was made last month, emerged this Monday.

On December 19, officers at Shannon Airport searched a courier freight consignment originating from Germany that was destined for an address in County Limerick as part of their routine checks.

The officers found 260g of amphetamines, valued at almost €4,000.

An investigation into the consignment is underway, with a view towards a prosecution.

Revenue has seized cash, drugs, alcohol, and tobacco products, with a combined value in excess of €200,000 in routine operations around the country in the past three weeks.

This includes 63,700 contraband cigarettes, 11 kg of tobacco, more than 25,500 litres of beer, 56kg of khat, cash amounts of €15,120 and £3,500, and small amounts of amphetamines, cannabis and assorted medicines.