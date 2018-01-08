Big reduction in road deaths in Limerick

THE number of road fatalities in Limerick fell by 58% last year according to provisional figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA)

There were seven road deaths across the Limerick garda division during 2017 compared to 17 during 2016.

The drop is the biggest year-on-year reduction of any county in Ireland although Limerick still remains in the top ten when it comes to the number of road deaths.

Nationally there were 158 road deaths last year – down from 186 in 2016.

Of the 158 fatalities, 67 were drivers and 26 were passengers while 30 were pedestrians. A total of 20 Motorcyclists died while 15 pedal cyclists were killed..

According to the RSA, two age groups have been classified as high risk with 33 deaths in both the 15-25 and 66+ age groups.

Three quarters (119) of those killed in road crashes last year were men while Monday was the most dangerous day on the roads as it accounted for 37 of the fatalities.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn of the Garda National Roads Policing Unit has welcomed the reduction in road deaths in Limerick and across the country.

“I would also like to express my thanks to all the drivers who slowed down, wore their safety belt, put the mobile away and most importantly did not drink or take drugs and drive. All road users played a part in making this the safest year on record – but we can never be complacent and we can always do more to reduce road fatalities further,” he said.