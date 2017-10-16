OPHELIA: Thousands of Limerick homes likely to be without power overnight

ESB Networks is warning that thousands of homes across Limerick are likely to be without electricity overnight as Ophelia continues to wreak havoc.

According to the State untility around 10,000 customers are currently without power across the city and country. More than 200,0000 homes and businesses across the country have been affected.

As a Status Red weather alert remains in place, emergency crews are on standby and will only be deployed when it’s deemed to be safe and appropriate.

DO NOT APPROACH If you come across fallen trees there may be fallen wires that could be live & dangerous. STAY CLEAR phone 1850 372 999. pic.twitter.com/SyXx8Uyy4H October 16, 2017

A notice on the ESB Networks website states the majority of customers who have lost supply will be without power overnight.

It warns that it is likely to take a number of days to restore power to all customers

The single biggest power outage in Limerick is in the Abbeyfeale area where 2,770 customers have no power.

As of 3pm, there are more than 2,200 customers without electricity in the Bruff area while more than 1,700 have no electricity in Patrickswell.

Singland is the worst affected part of the city where almost 1,400 customers have no power.