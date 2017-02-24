WATCH: Limerick army recruits show off their combat skills

MEMBERS of the 142nd Recruit Platoon showed off some of the physical combat skills they have learned during a passing out ceremony this Thursday.

The platoon, which is attached to the 12th Infantary Battalion at Sarsfield Barracks, includes recruits from across the country.

Just one of the 33 members who completed the 17 weeks of training is from Limerick – Alan Cosgrave (19) from Pallasgreen.

Following the fomal passing out ceremony, the new recruits showed off some of their newly-learned physical combat skills for family and friends who had gathered at Mary Immaculate College.

Each of the two-star soldiers will shortly begin the next phase of their training which will continue for several months.