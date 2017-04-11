New Kia Picanto all set for the city

THE third generation Kia Picanto city car will go on sale in Ireland at the end of this month priced from €13,295.

Kia say it is the safest A-segment car the company has ever made.

It will only be offered as a five-door car.

The new car is no larger than the model it replaces. But the new platform boasts a longer wheelbase and longer overhang, freeing up more interior space and boot space (255 litres to 1,010 litres).

Three petrol engines will be available, the 1.0 litre and 1.25 from the outgoing Picanto; a new 1.0 turbocharged petrol direct injection unit will arrive before the end of the year.

An automatic version will be available with the 1.25 engine.

Buyers can specify either four or five seats - 1.2 models are five-seat only.

New Picanto, which had its public debut last month at the Geneva Motor Show, comes with a stronger image and an upgraded interior.

New in-car technologies and connectivity features include Android and Apple smartphone integration and a wireless smartphone charger.

Three grades will be offered at launch, the entry level TX, EX and EX ADAS.

All except the TX have 15-inch alloys, projector headlights and LED daylight running lamps, among a high level of specification.

The Picanto will also feature Kia’s unique seven-year, 150,000km warranty.

- For more details contact Hinchy's Garage at Knocklong or Ennis Road on 062-58900 or 061-321500.