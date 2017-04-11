Anna Daly drives away in her new Seat Alhambra

TV3’s Anna Daly has picked up the keys to her all-new 7-seater SEAT Alhambra SE.

The SEAT Ireland ambassador’s spacious new car will help the busy mum who welcomed the arrival of her third son just five months ago.

The Alhambra has received the maximum five-star recognition in the Euro NCAP safety rating. Safety features include blind spot detection, emergency brake assist and Drive Profile which allows you to adapt your car to your driving mood.

The car comes with built-in folding tables in the passenger seats.

On receiving her new Alhambra SE, Anna said: “I now have three little boys so the level of space, comfort and convenience this car offers is absolutely key. Not only can we fit everything from toys, bikes and prams in one go, but its technological features allow me to stay connected with work, family and friends, wherever we go.”

Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and Product at SEAT Ireland wished Anna and her boys a fantastic journey ahead in their new car.

- The Alhambra is now available to test drive at Adams of Glin, and at James Barry Motors, Dock Road