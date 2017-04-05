Carzone and Brian Geary show their backing for Abbeyfeale RFC

BRIAN Geary Car Sales and Carzone have combined to sponsor Abbeyfeale RFC.

Geary, the Toyota dealer in Limerick, won the Carzone sponsorship for the u-16 team, who recently received an extensive set of sponsored kit, which consists of jerseys and training tops.

Brian Geary said the dealership was "proud to sponsor Abbeyfeale".

"We first sponsored this team at the under 8 level and are proud of their achievements to date, winning the West Munster Cup and Plate 2016 are under 14 level. We want to take this opportunity to wish them continued success as they compete in the semi-final this weekend. Good luck to all involved."

Under 16 coach Eamonn Foley said the sponsorship was "wonderful and generous".

"We're absolutely delighted that this well-known and respected brand will be on display on our famous black and saffron jerseys from next season onwards. This sponsorship has sent a buzz through the entire team and everyone connected with our club. We're absolutely delighted," he said.

The Under 16 team have had a reasonably successful season so far, reaching the quarter final of the Pan Munster Plate and the semi-final of the West Munster Cup. Lauded as the team for the future within club circles, this team have shown glimpses of the talent that they possess.

2016 will undoubtedly forever be etched into the club's long history, when the club achieved arguably one of its greatest ever season's when it managed to win the Munster Junior League Division Two title, and followed that success up many weeks later to win the Betty O'Mahony Challenge Shield.

Renowned rugby hero Philip Danaher, hails from Abbeyfeale and played with the club in the underage ranks. He was capped 28 times by Ireland.

The competition is being run by Carzone, who have been calling on car dealers nationwide to nominate their local sports team of choice.