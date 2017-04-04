The new Alfa Romeo is born to be different

ALFA Romeo’s new Giulia luxury saloon has what it takes to compete against stiff competition in its segment where key competitors are the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE and Audi A4.

Giulia more than holds its own in terms of performance, price and specification against such rivals.

The brand is aiming the car at those who want to drive something different to German built cars and say they are already experiencing conquest sales from both Jaguar and BMW since Giulia went on sale here some weeks ago.

The MD of Fiat Chrysler Auto Ireland Paul Hunt says the Giulia is targetted at those who want a premium car ‘but not the same as their neighbour has in their driveway’.

He was speaking at the Giulia’s Irish launch event held in the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow last week.

Mr Hunt said the Giulia brings back the essential Alfa Romeo spirit to become an ‘instant classic’ piece of work. “Cloaked in style, its mechanics create emotion from the very first moment you see it. Every choice is dramatic for a genuine enthusiast.”

The car is built around the brand’s all-new rear-wheel-drive architecture with perfect 50/50 weight distribution and distinctive muscular Italian styling.

Giulia features all the latest cutting-edge technology in safety and infotainment, but unnecessary additions have been left behind. Every control on board is clear and intuitive putting all the attention of the driver safely on the road and on handling.

The car is pure Alfa Romeo fun to drive as I discovered on some test drives on a mix of roads including the N11 motorway at launch.

I drove both diesel and petrol options and absolutely preferred the 2.0 turbo petrol with 200hp and with the Alfa DNA driving mode selector in Dynamic mode for that delicious Alfa Romeo engine song.

Five trim levels are: Giulia, Super, Super Sport, Super Lux and the range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Four engine versions are matched to a smooth 8-speed automatic gearbox: they are 2.2 JTD diesel with either 150hp or 180hp; 2.0 petrol with 200hp and 2.9 V6 petrol engine with 510hp and 600Nm of torque - the Ferrari-inspired Giulia Quadrifoglio, with a top speed of over 307km/h and low emissions of 189g/km, can do 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds!

Diesels are priced from €39,995-€43,966; petrols from €40,395-€42,566. The Giulia Quadrifoglio 2.9 is €99,945.

The entry level model spec includes 17-inch alloys, LED rear lights, cruise control, dual-zone air con, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers and rear parking sensors.

Giulia is available to test drive now at Clareview Car Sales, Ennis Road, Limerick.