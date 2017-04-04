The all new Kia Rio has arrived in Limerick

Test drive the new Rio at Hinchys Ennis Road and Garryspillane
IT is hard not to be impressed by the all-new Kia Rio. It is a compact car that manages to pack in everything you need – and a whole lot more.
A sleek, dynamic design gives the Rio head-turning appeal. The comfort features, equipment and cutting -edge technology makes journeys more enjoyable while the advanced safety features will give you all the peace of mind you need
The new Kia Rio has a roomy interior, generous 325 litres of cargo space and flexible folding rear seats.
Depending on the model, some of the key safety features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System and Parking Distance Warning-reverse.
As with all Kia models, the Kia Rio benefits from a 7-year/150,000km warranty.
The new Rio is available from €15,950 with Kia fianace options of low rate PCP and Hire Purchase.
Test drive the new Rio at Hinchys Ennis Road 061 321500 and Hinchys Garryspillane 061 321500
