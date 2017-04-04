MOTORING
Financing offer for the family-friendly Citroen Picasso
The new C4 Picasso range
Citroen’s top selling new C4 Picasso range is now available with zero percent finance until the end of the month of April.
Customers who order a new C4 Picasso before April 30 can avail of repayments starting from €229 per month or opt for the 7-seater Grand C4 Picasso from €259 per month.
The C4 Picasso range is packed with family friendly features including blind spot monitoring, reversing camera, hands-free opening tailgate and mirror screen with Car Play.
It also comes with Citroen’s 5-year warranty; a maximum 5-star Euro NCAP rating and 3-years’ roadside assistance.