Financing offer for the family-friendly Citroen Picasso

Citroen’s top selling new C4 Picasso range is now available with zero percent finance until the end of the month of April.

Customers who order a new C4 Picasso before April 30 can avail of repayments starting from €229 per month or opt for the 7-seater Grand C4 Picasso from €259 per month.

The C4 Picasso range is packed with family friendly features including blind spot monitoring, reversing camera, hands-free opening tailgate and mirror screen with Car Play.

It also comes with Citroen’s 5-year warranty; a maximum 5-star Euro NCAP rating and 3-years’ roadside assistance.