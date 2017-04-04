Course revision for the Seat Leon range

A REVISED SEAT Leon is now on sale in the brand’s dealerships, with external and internal enhancements and an added powertrain.

A new 1.6 diesel with 115hp output has been added to the powertrain range, alongside the 90hp version and the 184hp 2.0. A revised Cupra version will launch here in May.

The front and rear have sharper, more assertive lines than the current model and the grille has been stretched an extra 40mm. SEAT claim the new Leon is quieter than before.

The new Leon gets a new central console with an electric parking brake, traffic sign recognition and parking assist technology with both bay and parallel parking, and high beam assist.

The camera and nav system have also been improved, while the brand’s Drive App comes with voice recognition and gesture control technology which allows functions to be activated with only a small gesture with your finger on the touchscreen. A ConnectivityBox in the central console enables wireless smartphone charging.

Four trims are offered.

The new Leon will be available as a 5-door, 3-door Sport Coupe and the family ST (Sports Tourer).

Prices are from €19,195-€45,020.