New E-Class lands at Frank Hogan's

THE Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe has now arrived priced from €52,310.

With a powerful presence, the car exudes beauty, elegance and performance within its modern design.

It competes in the mid-range segment of the luxury market and joins the saloon and estate versions here already. A Cabriolet version will come later.

The E-Class Coupe is bigger than its predecessor in terms of overall length, width and height. Exclusive to the Coupe is a choice of two light wood trim packages in open-pore and high-gloss finishes. Interior lighting makes use of LED technology, including optionally available ambient lighting with 64 colour variants.

Initially, one diesel and three petrol engines power the new Coupe. All are Euro 6 emissions compliant.

Volume sellers here will be the E200 petrol and E220d diesel versions. With 184hp, the E200 is priced at €52,310. The E220d with 194hp, launches at €52,995.

Two additional petrol versions, (no prices available yet) are the more powerful 245hp E300 and a 333hp V6 E400 4MATIC.

Features carried forward include a remote parking pilot system that allows the car to be moved in and out of garages and parking spaces remotely.

For more details contact Frank Hogan Motors, Dublin Road, on 061 416000.