Audi A5: Revamp of a design icon

THE A5 was first launched in 2007 and has been a design icon for the Audi brand. The new model, built on a new platform, has been redesigned both outside and in.

At the car's recent Irish launch, Richard Molloy of Audi Ireland said one of the main reasons why people buy the A5 is for the exterior and interior designs and potential customers won't be disappointed with this latest offering which is packed with connectivity, driver assist and safety features.

It is also some 85kgs lighter than the outgoing model.

Trims are SE and S Line, all with more equipment as standard.

The SE entry gets xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, and LED rear lights, Audi MMI Navigation with 7-inch colour screen, Drive Select system, leather upholstery, front and rear parking sensors, Cruise control, Keyless go, Pre-sense City, manual climate control, multi-function steering wheel, Bluetooth, Audi Smartphone Interface, heated front seats, and electric tail gate opening.

The S-Line adds exterior sporty styling upgrades, front sports seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, interior aluminium inlays and matt brushed aluminium.

All engines are, on average, some 22pc more efficient than before.

Petrols include a 1.4 petrol tronic 150, and a 2.0 190/190 S Tronic and 252 S tronic quattro. OTR prices are from €48,440-€54,715 for the SE grade, and from €52,240-€58,515 for the S Line. Tax Bands are €270-€390.

The diesel is a 2.0 with 190bhp, available with a 6-speed manual, S tronic, and quattro options.

SE prices are from €59,600-€52,200; S Line from €53,400-€59,000. Annual Road Tax is from €200-€270.

The car I drove was the S Line 190bhp version which can do the 0-100km/h trip in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 238km/h. Road tax is €190-€390 per annum and the combined fuel consumption a claimed 4.2 L/200kms - 6.3L/100kms, and with a good 400Nm of torque.

An A5 Cabriolet will go on sale here next month priced from €60,730.