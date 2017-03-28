Hinchys in Limerick go green for St Patrick's sale

HINCHYS celebrated St Patricks day recently with the launch of their 15% Green Tag Event.

The Garryspillane and Ennis Road sales teams selected 20 cars to qualify for 15% discount off the Retail Price.

This impressive 15% results in massive savings on brand new Opel Corsa, Astra, Mokka and Insignia models. To make this offer even better the cars are onsite ready for delivery to their new owners. As always you will get a full three years Opel warranty, 1 year AA Roadside assistance and competitive trade in prices.

Some vehicles include Opel Onstar with WIFI Hotspot. You still have time to make it to Hinchys green tag event but there is no time to lose as there is limited stock available. Offer ends this Saturday at 4pm (terms and conditions apply).

SAVE THOUSANDS

With savings of up to €5,550 on the recommended retail price this is an offer not to be missed. Brand new Opel Corsa models are available from €17,000 in both petrol and diesel models. Brand new Opel Astras are priced from €20,400 with petrol and diesel models available. The discounted price of the Opel Mokka (diesel) models is from €22,900. Opel Insignias (diesel) are available from €25,400.

TEST DRIVE

Test drive the Green Tag Cars at Hinchys Ennis Road 061 321500 or Hinchys Garryspillane 062 58900.