New offers on SEAT's Alhambra range

FROM now until March 31, customers can avail of offers from SEAT's 23 strong dealer network on both the Alhambra S and SE models.

During this time, SEAT is offering its Full Link Technology free of charge. A connectivity feature that brings all your smartphone needs safely to the road; the media centre's Read to Me feature transmits text messages as well as easy access to Spotify, podcasts and satellite navigation.

SEAT is currently offering a 3.9pc finance offer on the Alhambra SE, and 4.9pc on the Alhambra S.

The deals also include a 3-year service plan for €299 which represents a saving of €400.

SEAT is gifting each family a free seat kids toy car with every Alhambra purchased until March 31. This token will help keep the kids entertained during their travel time in the car.

The Alhambra has received a five-star recognition in the Euro NCAP safety rating. Some of its safety-focused features include blind spot detection, emergency brake assistance and Drive Profile which allows you to adapt your car to your mood.